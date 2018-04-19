Nazarbayev congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on becoming Armenian PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram to Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of his appointment to the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

"I am confident that the Republic of Armenia will only benefit from your political experience and professionalism," the telegram reads.



"I hope that warm and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia will strengthen for the benefit of our peoples," the President wrote.



Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Serzh Sargsyan good health and new success in his new tenure and to the friendly people of Armenia - peace and prosperity.