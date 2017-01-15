Nazarbayev, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan during his official visit to the UAE today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres. International agenda was also touched upon.



The talks in Abu Dhabi resulted in signing of several important documents.



The sides inked the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on provision of land plots in the cities of Astana and Abu Dhabi for the needs of the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE and the UAE Emirates in Kazakhstan;



the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on reciprocal visa-free travel of diplomatic passports' holders;



the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society and the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments;



the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" and Bureau "EXPO Dubai 2020";



the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the akimat of Mangistau region and DP World FZE;



the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the creation of joint commission for consular issues;



the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding in the sphere of tourism between the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE Ministry of Economy;



and the Memorandum between the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transportation on international passenger and freight transportation.



