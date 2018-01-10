Nazarbayev: Crucial to develop 3rd five-year plan of industrialization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev says it is crucial to continue work on further industrialization of the country, Kazinform reports.

In his annual State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" President Nazarbayev stressed that processing sector should become more innovative and based on the new technological mode 4.0.



"In 2018, we need to commence the development of the third five-year plan of industrialization focused on the development of ‘digital era' industry (...) It is necessary to implement a pilot project on digitalization of a number of Kazakhstani industrial enterprises and, then, disseminate this experience," the address reads.



At the same time, President Nazarbayev reminded it is necessary to develop and test new tools of modernization and digitalization. The country needs its own ecosystem of developers of digital and other innovative solutions for Kazakhstani innovative centers, including Nazarbayev University, the Astana International Financial Center and the International technological park of IT startups.



The Kazakh leader also instructed to take steps to eliminate unemployment and adapt the national system of education, communications and the sphere of standardization to the needs of new industrialization.