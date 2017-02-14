Nazarbayev discussed constitutional reform with Eminent Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State met with representatives of the public, intellectuals and politicians, according to Akorda press service.

The participants of the meeting discussed a wide range of current economic, social and public issues that are relevant to constitutional reforms, modernization of agriculture and animal husbandry, health care, science and education, small and medium businesses, as well as the ongoing privatization.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the difficult path traversed by Kazakhstan in 25 years of its independence and outlined his vision of the main ways of further development of the country.

- Kazakhstan has become a recognized state. Its economy demonstrates positive dynamics. Now we need to use our achievements to realize the goals and targets set out in the Address "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness", said the President.



He emphasized the current challenges Kazakhstani people face.

- In front of our society that chose the path of market relations there are fundamentally new challenges ranging from effectiveness of which implementation depends the further development of the country. In the global economy era, the main point of the agenda is innovations. Industrial revolution must not pass us by. We need to be able to introduce innovative technologies into our economy", he said.

Kazakh President outlined that the realization of this goal will require adequate funding.

- If we do not allocate funds for the development of innovative technologies, we risk remaining on the side of the new economic world order. It is necessary to increase productivity through the introduction of innovations for the development of mass production. And it is only possible in case we create and support appropriate research institutions at the enterprises and the leading educational institutions of the country. In particular, such SRIs can be created at the Park of innovative technologies "Alatau" and Nazarbayev University, said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, the participants expressed their full support of the reforms, initiated by the Head of State and aimed at redistribution of powers between branches of government. In particular, they noted their timeliness and progressive approach.

At the same time, participants touched the topical issues of public control over republican and local budgets spending, implementation of sectorial programs, land reform, formation of anti-corruption awareness and effective implementation of a "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption, as well as progressive implementation of the objectives set by The Nation's Plan.