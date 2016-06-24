Nazarbayev doesn't rule out a free trade zone may appear in SCO

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - A free trade zone within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) may be established in the long view, believes President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"We can use the potential of the recently established Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). It will become a regional financial and investment hub with an independent legal system and a privileged tax regime," President Nazarbayev said at the meeting of the SCO Heads of State in the expanded format in Tashkent on Friday.



"It is crucial to use the potential of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to stimulate macroeconomic development of the region," the Kazakh leader noted.



Nursultan Nazarbayev thinks that deepening of commercial and investment cooperation will create necessary conditions for the establishment of a free trade zone within the SCO in the long view.