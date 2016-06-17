EN
    19:53, 17 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev doesn't rule out woman can become president of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev does rule out that a woman can become the president of Kazakhstan, RIA Novosti reports.

    The Kazakh leader said that a woman can assume the post of the president of the country while speaking at the 20th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

    "What makes you think that a woman can't become the president of Kazakhstan? It is possible. 51% of population in Kazakhstan are women and our gender policy is developing steadily. 30% of MPs are women. There are several female ministers in the Cabinet. It is quite possible, since we have women who are well qualified," said Nursultan Nazarbayev answering a question on whether a woman can become the president of Kazakhstan.

