Nazarbayev dreams of electromobiles for all Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev dreams that Kazakhstan citizens will switch to electromobiles. He said so during the teleconference today.

"For the first time in our history we have started developing mechanical engineering. In Kostanay electric vehicles have been made. I dream that all Kazakhstan citizens use electric vehicles soon. The price should be affordable. Especially in the polluted cities, such as Almaty and Ust-Kamenogorsk. If we totally switch to electric vehicles, we will save a lot, and we come to that", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

The President also reported that during the years of industrialization in Kazakhstan more than one thousand projects for the total amount about KZT 5 trillion have been carried out which created about 100 thousand permanent jobs.