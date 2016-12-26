Nazarbayev: EAEU should set up anti-crisis council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Saint Petersburg.

Presidents of Russia, Armenia and Kyrgystan also took part in the meeting.

The head of state noted the preparation of the EAEU Customs Code where the priority is set on the interests of citizens of the member countries, and creation of transparent and stable rules of business.

"Despite the difficult external economic conditions, due to the common efforts we have managed to progress in implementation of the main priorities stated by Kazakhstan at the beginning of the year. One of the key documents of our integration - the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union - is being prepared for signing", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

The President of Kazakhstan also paid attention to completion of the work on the development program of electricity market, preparation of the plan of liberalization of service sectors and the beginning of process of creation of the common EAEU financial market.

Nazarbayev also emphasized strengthening international cooperation during the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

"We have advanced quite seriously in this direction. In October the agreement on free trade zone with Vietnam came into force. We are considering to begin the negotiations on similar zones with Iran, India, Singapore and Egypt. More than 25 memorandums of cooperation and interaction with various countries have been signed. We have embarked on the course for interface of "the economic belt of the Silk Way" to the EAEU. We are searching for common grounds with the European Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told. The Kazakhstan President also noted commercial agreements with China and Israel are being actively negotiated. The countries of South America show interest in the union.

The head of state said that a logical stage of the activities for development of the international commercial ties of the EAEU would be the statement of intention to develop trade policy which outlines the basic principles of cooperation with foreign partners.

"We should not forget that the work on trade agreements requires consistency, maximum pragmatism, and consideration of the interests of all EEU members. It is important to analyze carefully the structure of tariff liabilities, the list of possible withdrawals taking into account our opportunities and restrictions, taking into account all risks and new opportunities", - Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

According to President Nazarbayev there are a number of factors influencing the EAEU work among which is decline in the world economic environment and some unresolved internal issues.

"The first and special part in problem solution should be assigned to the Eurasian Economic Commission. Today it is important to look behind the horizon of the crisis, to develop the system and come up with long-term decisions which allow building the strategy of further development of the EEU. In this connection it is necessary to create anti-crisis council. If heads of states support this, I suggest to instruct the Commission and governments to consider this issue and make the relevant decision", - said Nazarbayev.

In conclusion Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Kyrgyzstan leadership successful work on the post of the EAEU Chairman.