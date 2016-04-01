Nazarbayev: EEU is an economic project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eurasian Economic Union is a purely economic project, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Friday.

According to the press service of the Head of State, during his visit to Washington to attend the Nuclear Security Summit, President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the public and political figures of the United States. The Kazakh leader noted that the Eurasian Economic Union is an economic union with uniform traffic rules of goods, services, capital and labor.



"This is the economic union with the uniform traffic rules of goods, services, capital and labor resources. I would like to emphasize that it is not about any re-establishment of the Soviet Union. It is necessary to overcome the stereotypes of "cold war" as they prevent us looking to the future. The Eurasian Economic Union is purely an economic project," stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Eurasian Economic Union is the international economic integration association created on the basis of the Customs Union and the Common Economic Space. The Union started functioning on January 1, 2015. At the moment the EEU members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.