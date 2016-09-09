EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:30, 09 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev: Ensuring employment is main priority

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Stimulation of entrepreneurship and creation of new job places must be a priority [for the Government - editor], according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    "Every time, when I visit regions, local authorities report to me about employment situation. This is the biggest favor which we can do for our people - to let them work and earn money," said Nursultan Nazarbayev during the Government's extended meeting in Astana today.

    In his opinion, development of mass entrepreneurship must be a priority for the Government. "Tens, thousands of SMEs have received support under the Government's "Business Road Map 2020" program over 6 years of its functioning. The overall amount of funds spent on them reached 270bln tenge," noted the President.

    He added that 450bln tenge had been allocated for the Employment Road Map 2020 program's implementation in the past five years. The volume of financing this year made 218bln tenge.

    "722,000 people have been employed under these programs to date, 518,000 of which have been provided with permanent job positions. We must further develop these programs and improve the instruments of support," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Government President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!