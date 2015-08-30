Nazarbayev, Erdoğan discuss upcoming 5th Summit of Turkic Speaking States in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the state and prospects of Kazakhstani-Turkish cooperation and a number of relevant issues of regional and international character. The presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey once again reiterated their commitment to the global efforts on fight against international terrorism. Utmost attention was paid to the upcoming 5th Summit of Turkic Speaking States scheduled to be held in Astana on September 11.