Nazarbayev, Erdoğan discussed necessity of unifying efforts in fighting terrorism

ASTANA-HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Akorda reported.

The leaders of the two countries discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. The sides exchanged views on a number of important aspects of regional and international agenda including the situation in the Middle East and in Central Asia.



In particular, the Head of State highlighted the necessity of unification of efforts and a clear coordination of international community's actions in the fight with global terrorism and extremism.