01:11, 14 September 2016 | GMT +6
Nazarbayev, Erdoğan discussed regional and international issues
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Turkish presidents - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - had a telephone conversation, according to Akorda press service.
The two countries' leaders congratulated each other on Eid al-Adha holiday.
The sides discussed also the state and prospects of bilateral relations and a number of urgent regional and international issues.
The conversation was held on the initiative of the Turkish side.