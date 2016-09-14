Nazarbayev, Erdoğan discussed regional and international issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Turkish presidents - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - had a telephone conversation, according to Akorda press service.

The two countries' leaders congratulated each other on Eid al-Adha holiday.



The sides discussed also the state and prospects of bilateral relations and a number of urgent regional and international issues.



The conversation was held on the initiative of the Turkish side.