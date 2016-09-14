EN
    01:11, 14 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Erdoğan discussed regional and international issues

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Turkish presidents - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - had a telephone conversation, according to Akorda press service.

    The two countries' leaders congratulated each other on Eid al-Adha holiday.

    The sides discussed also the state and prospects of bilateral relations and a number of urgent regional and international issues.

    The conversation was held on the initiative of the Turkish side.

