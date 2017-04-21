Nazarbayev evaluates readiness of Expo 2017 sites

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan has evaluated the readiness of sites in the territory of Expo 2017 International Exhibition in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I have just traveled around, entered and viewed the sites under construction. The readiness is high and it is the completion phase. Successful arrangement of the exhibition will again demonstrate the achievements of the Independent Kazakhstan to the international community", Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting on the issues of preparation for the exhibition and development of Astana.





The Head of State noted that for the last 5 years the Gross Regional Product has increased by 3 times and nearly KZT4.5tn have been invested in the capital. The share of Astana in the country's economy has risen to 12 per cent.

"That is to say that we have enriched Kazakhstan with one city, an enormous asset that has started recovering the invested funds back to the treasury of the State. The share of small and medium business in the economy equals to 46 per cent being the highest level among other regions of the country. Astana has become a million population city. New housing for the last year alone has amounted to 2.3 mln of 10.8 mln sq m in the whole country, that is more than 20pct. As a result, Astana conforms to the UN-recommended housing level per one person. The city has become a traditional place to host the most important events including global ones and meetings", Nazarbayev added.



