Nazarbayev expects EAEU heads to approve Customs Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service informs.

During the meeting the President noted an effective cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia within the EAEU.

"Our relations are developing. Issues arise, but we resolve them at the level of our governments. We have discussed the matters of further development the city of Baikonur. Now we have developed the corresponding "road map" for 8 years ahead", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

Nazarbayev also pointed out fruitful presidency of Kazakhstan in the EAEU during which the Customs Code of the Union was approved and prepared for signing.

"I think, the heads of the states who are present today will approve this document. The goods turnover between the EAEU countries is decreasing, and it is connected with the environment of exchange prices for our goods. Whereas the physical volumes of trade remain same", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

President of Kazakhstan expressed intention concerning further development of military and technical cooperation with the Russian Federation.

Nursultan Nazarbayev assured Vladimir Putin about readiness of Kazakhstan to provide the platform for the negotiations on the Syrian conflict in Astana.

In turn, the Russian leader congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev with 25-year-old Independence of Kazakhstan, having noted achievements of the country for this period.

The bilateral negotiations resulted in signing of the following documents: The Concept of further cooperation on Baikonur complex; the Protocol on modification of the interstate Agreement on the status of the city of Baikonur, the procedure of formation and the status of its executive bodies as of December 23, 1995, regarding the list of state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.