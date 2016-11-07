Nazarbayev expects Japan to support Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear initiative

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with members of the Japanese Parliament League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Chairman Takeo Kavamura, Akorda press-service has reported.

During the conversation President Nazarbayev emphasized that the Parliament League of Friendship with Kazakhstan is making invaluable contribution to strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries. Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked for the support which has been rendered to Kazakhstan and the efforts made for development of cooperation. "You supported Kazakhstan in its intention to host EXPO-2017 and our joint nuclear disarmament activity", he said. The President emphasized activation of the Kazakhstan-Japanese cooperation in all directions. "We celebrate the 25th anniversary of Independence, and it is a very small term. However I consider that within this time we have achieved considerable success. It is important for us to develop the relations with Japan. We are the countries of Asia, we have a common destiny", - the President of Kazakhstan said.

Takeo Kavamura, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the meeting. "Next year it will be 25 years since establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Kazakhstan, and we will host EXPO. In this regard we would like to take chance for activation of inter-parliamentary exchange", - the chairman of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

Takeo Kavamura also congratulated Kazakhstan on election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, having noted that in such capacity Kazakhstan will be able to make a bigger contribution to the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation act.

In this regard the Head of state emphasized that earlier he provided the Manifesto "the World. The 21st century", and also called at the session of the United Nations General Assembly for goal achievement of creation by 2045 of the world, free from nuclear weapon, having hoped for assistance from Japan to these initiatives.

