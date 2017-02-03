Nazarbayev explained appointment of Tasmagambetov as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a statement after the enlarged meeting of the Government in Astana today.

The President commented on appointment of Imangali Tasmagambetov as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation.

“As you know, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Marat Tazhin was relieved of his post. He was named First Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration. In this regard, I have appointed Imangali Tasmagambetov as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia. He has been working with me for many years. He expressed a desire to serve at this post, namely in Moscow. I believe, this is a good decision, because Moscow is our main partner, close neighbor and ally,” said the President.

Earlier, the Head of State signed a decree on appointment of Imangali Tasmagambetov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Russia.