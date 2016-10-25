EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:28, 25 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev expressed condolence on death of ex-emir of Qatar

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of a condolence to the Emir of the state of Qatar sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in connection with death of sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani. As reported by Akorda press service, the Head of state took the news with deep regret.

    "In this difficult moment I share your pain of irreplaceable loss and call you and your close ones to have fortitude and patience", - the message reads. The telegram says that sheikh Kalifa bin Hamad of Al Thani who devoted all the life to formation of the state of Qatar and protection of the interests of Islam on the international scene will forever remain in memory as a historic figure and an authoritative politician.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy World News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!