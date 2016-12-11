Nazarbayev expressed condolences over terrorist attack in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram offering condolence to the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with terrorism act in Istanbul.

In the telegram the President expressed his deep regret over the terrorism attack.

"In the conditions of the accruing tests of this hard time Kazakhstan together with Turkey is ready to make the best efforts to ensure international stability and safety", - is said in the telegram.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to families and relatives of the dead, and wished speedy recovery to the injured.