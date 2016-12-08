Nazarbayev expressed condolences to Indonesia President over earthquake

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolence to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

The President of Kazakhstan with deep grief has apprehended the news of the numerous victims killed in the earthquake in the Province of Aceh.

The head of state expressed condolences to the family of the dead and all people of Indonesia, and wished speedy recovery to the injured population.

According to world media, the earthquake on the Indonesian island Sumatra has claimed the lives of 102 people.