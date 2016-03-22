EN
    18:37, 22 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev expressed condolences to King of Belgium Philippe over Brussels explosions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to King of Belgium Philippe over the act of terrorism which occurred today in Brussels.

    On behalf of him personally and people of Kazakhstan, the President expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished soonest recovery to all those injured, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The Head of State emphasized that our country condemns any forms of terrorism and extremism which pose a threat to international security and expressed all-round support to the people of Belgium in this uneasy for the country moment.

