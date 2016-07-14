EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:49, 14 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to David Cameron for contribution to strengthening of relations between Astana and London

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter to David Cameron in light of his resignation as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The Head of State expressed gratitude to David Cameron for his contribution to strengthening of the relations between Astana and London.

    Besides, the President of Kazakhstan invited D. Cameron to visit Kazakhstan as a guest and see the EXPO in Astana in 2017.

    N. Nazarbayev also wished former Prime Minister strong health and wellbeing.

     

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!