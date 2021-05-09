EN
    10:10, 09 May 2021

    Nazarbayev extends his congratulations on Victory Day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani people on the Victory Day, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    In his congratulatory letter, Elbasy noted that on May 9 the courage and tremendous heroism of the fathers and grandfathers who defended the Motherland in the bloodiest war in the history of mankind are remembered.

    He also said that on this day we bow out heads before the war and labor veterans – people who are out pride and exemplify genuine patriotism.

    Elbasy noted that the country mourns those died and honors those survived and that due to their bravery and labor there is peace in the country.

    Nazarbayev said that it is the people’s duty to remember and honor the heroism of the defenders of the Motherland, passing it on to the next generation.

    The victory in 1945 has become the symbol of unity, friendship, and reciprocity between the peoples united by the common goal, his congratulatory letter reads.

    He congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, wishing them strong health, happiness, and long years and peace.


