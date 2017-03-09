Nazarbayev familiarized with Astana development plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today LLP Astana Genplan Scientific-Research Institute.

During the visit, the President was informed about architectural and construction works being conducted in Astana.

The Head of State was familiarized also with the course of implementation of several projects aimed at development of the city including the construction of infrastructure projects, socio-cultural and commercial facilities.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.