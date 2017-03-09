EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 09 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev familiarized with Astana development plan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today LLP Astana Genplan Scientific-Research Institute.    

    During the visit, the President was informed about architectural and construction works being conducted in Astana.

    The Head of State was familiarized also with the course of implementation of several projects  aimed at development of the city including the construction of infrastructure projects, socio-cultural and commercial facilities.

     

    Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions. 

    Tags:
    Astana President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!