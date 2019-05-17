Nazarbayev familiarized with new programmes of First President's Foundation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, Asset Issekeshev informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Foundation's activity in 2019 and implementation of social projects including those aimed at supporting gifted youth, the press service of the First President says.



Besides, he talked about the new areas of the Foundation's work and the programmes to be launched in the fields of education, culture etc.



At the end of the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of certain instructions.