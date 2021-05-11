EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:16, 11 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev familiarizes with the work of Karavan Saray tourist complex

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the work of a tourist complex ‘Karavan-Saray’ in Turkestan during his visit to the region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Elbasy familiarized with the work of a well-known tourist complex ‘Karavan Saray’. Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to ‘Altyn Samuryk’ theater and watched ‘Kyz kuu’ performance,» his official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.



    Karavan Sarai is a unique complex which includes two conceptual hotels, a shopping mall which is a mix of modern and traditional. If you are in search of a way to discover the Kazakh culture, Karavan Saray is the place.

    Karavansaray Turkistan is located in a 10-minute walking distance from the Khodja Ahmed Yassawi mausoleum.

    Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.


    Tags:
    Tourism Turkestan region Kazakhstan Turkestan region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!