Nazarbayev: G-Global can be a center of dialogue between G20 and emerging economies

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Today, at the Summit of G20 Leaders in Hangzhou, President Nursultan Nazarbayev offered to view Kazakhstan's G-Global information and communication platform as a center of dialogue between G20 and emerging economies.

"New industrial revolution, digital economy and innovations are deemed today as a measure of global economy revival. I fully back this approach. The implementation of this objective is possible only based on inclusiveness principles. We need to define a centre of the dialogue between G20 and developing countries. I offer to consider G-Global information and communication platform of Kazakhstan as this center of the dialogue which is open for all the participants. This platform unites more than 30,000 experts from 140 countries today," said the President.

The Head of State thanked Chairman of PRC Xi Jinping for the invitation and hospitality in Hangzhou.

According to him, the current G20 Summit is being held in a quite complicate period. The paces of growth of global economy, trade and capital movement have declined, which is reflected on the well-being of millions of people. "The formation of new transcontinental trade-investment associations may lead to decrease of the WTO's role and fragmentation of world economy. These processes may become a start for a new stage of a turf war at the international markets. The way of global development depends mostly on consistency of actions of the entire global community," the President emphasized.