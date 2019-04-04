EN
    17:32, 04 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev gave instructions on preparation for 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan People's Assembly

    NURSULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhanseit Tuimebayev.

    Zhanseit Tuimebayev reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the course of preparation for the XVII session of the Assembly.

    The Leader of the Nation noted the importance of ensuring proper organization of the oncoming event and stressed the necessity of timely preparation for the Assembly's 25th anniversary in 2020.

    "Next year we plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. The jubilee events must be properly organized both in the capital and in the regions," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the Leader of the Nation gave a number of instructions to Zhanseit Tuimebayev

