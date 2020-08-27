Nazarbayev given status as champion for a world free of nuclear tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First Kazakh President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the status as a champion for a world free of nuclear tests, Kazinform cites the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Lassina Zerbo, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, acted as an initiator of giving the status as a champion for a world free of nuclear tests to Nursultan Nazarbayev at the special session of the UN General Assembly, held to mark the International Day against Nuclear Tests observed on August 29, to highlight Kazakhstan’s historic contribution to the global efforts toward a world free of nuclear weapons.

It is said that Elbasy’s unprecedented decision to bring an end to nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk Polygon back on August 29, 1991 became the first legal ban on nuclear tests as well as led to the establishment of the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

Tarja Halonen, former President of Finland, is also the holder of the same status. Holders of the status as a champion for a world free of nuclear tests who also join the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Group of Eminent Personalities are said to promote outreach activities among non-signatory members of the Treaty to make them better understand all the benefits of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization as well as to share best practices, including Kazakhstan’s dismantling of nuclear facilities.

It is said that Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, addressed the UNGA special session on behalf of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.