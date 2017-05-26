Nazarbayev greets Great Steppe Forum members

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has greeted the 2nd International Forum of Human Sciences "The Great Steppe". Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read the Head of State's greeting letter, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum is attended by nearly 200 scientists and experts from US, Hungary, Germany, China, Mongolia, South Korea, India, Russia and Turkic speaking states.



The meeting brings up such issues as science development problems, Kazakh language transition to the Latin script and Tugan Zher Program (Mortherland) dedicated to sacred geography.

It is noteworthy that the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) awarded Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, a state and public figure, and Mirfatyh Zakiev, a famous scientist of Tatarstan, with gold medals for weighty contribution to science and Turkic World development and strengthening cooperation between the brotherly peoples.