Nazarbayev greets women on International Women's Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his greetings to the women of Kazakhstan on the eve of the International Women's Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"With all my heart, I would like to extend warm greetings and best wishes to you on the 8th March - The International Women's Day! For seven years in a row, on the eve of this beautiful holiday, we have been holding our traditional meeting called "Koktem Shuagy". Important issues are usually discussed in these informal conditions. I have invited you to extend greetings to all the women of Kazakhstan on this spring holiday and wish them strong health, success, happiness, patience and family well-being," said the President.



Among the participants of the meeting are public servants, militaries, engineers and scientists. "You represent various spheres of our society. All of you greatly contribute to the development of our country," noted the Leader of the Nation.