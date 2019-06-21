Nazarbayev guided Kazakhstan to the future, view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Assylgat Zhabagin talked about the role of First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in the creation of the country at the International Conference 30 Years of Leadership in Almaty on Friday, Kazinform reports.

"First of all, Nursultan Abishevich [Nazarbayev] did a tremendous work on the creation of the country. He guided it from the Soviet past to the future. Independence gave us a chance to solve our problems independently. Nursultan Abishevich turned out to be the leader who guided the country through full-fledged economic reforms. He was the leader and a very far-sighted person who knew economy of the country well. He carried out those reforms decisively," Assygat Zhabagin noted.



He continued by commending the people of Kazakhstan for supporting those ideas.



"The people who supported their Leader played a key role in the development of our country," Zhabagin stressed.



"When the Soviet Union collapsed... the country found itself in a challenging period," said Zhabagin, adding that it was Nursultan Nazarbayev who guided the country through all challenges of that time.