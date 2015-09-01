Nazarbayev had breakfast meeting with China’s business and financial elite (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev who is paying an official visit to China, has had a breakfast meeting today with the representatives of business and financial elite of this country. The meeting focused on the prospects of further development of investment, financial-banking and trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

The meeting was attended by heads of largest Chinese companies - Xinhua, CITIC Group, Huawei Technologies, Sinopec Group, CNPC, China Investment Corporation as well as China Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China, Multilateral Temporary Secretariat of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Silk road Foundation etc. As Kazinform reported earlier, in the course of his official trip to china, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. 12 bilateral documents were signed and meetings with the heads of large Chinese corporations - CNPC, CITIC Group and Qinghua - were held. The visit will last till September 3. Today the Head of State is expected to meet with Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang. On Thursday N.Nazarbayev will take part in the military parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.