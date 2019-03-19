EN
    23:46, 19 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev had telephone talk with Belarusian President Lukashenko

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    Alexander Lukashenko expressed regret over Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to step down as the President of Kazakhstan.

    The Belarusian leader noted that he appreciated enduring friendship with Nursultan Nazarbayev and good relations established between Kazakhstan and Belarus.

    The two leaders agreed to keep regular contacts in the future.

