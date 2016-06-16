Nazarbayev, head of Russian Railways eye Kazakhstan and Russia transit potential

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with President of JSC Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov on the margins of the 20th International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia today, the Akorda press service reports.

At the meeting the sides discussed the development of cooperation in transport and logistics spheres as well as promising directions of implementation of transit potential of the two nations.



Nursultan Nazarbayev praised successful cooperation with the Russian company in railway sector, having stressed it is crucial to further develop partnership in that sphere by introducing innovative technologies and increasing efficiency of transportations.



Mr. Belozerov, in turn, emphasized the high level of interaction with the Kazakh side and shared future plans.