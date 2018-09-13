Nazarbayev, heads of Turkish holdings eye investment projects

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - As part of his official visit to Turkey, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with CEO of Koç Holding Ali Yildirim Koç and President and CEO of Yildirim Group Robert Yuksel Yildirim on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

At the meetings, the sides debated prospects for development of commercial and economic cooperation and implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan.



During the meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev, CEO of Koç Holding expressed interest in a project in the sphere of defense industry and other sectors of economy.



Robert Yuksel Yildirim and the Kazakh President touched upon the issues of implementation of investment projects in the sphere of development and chemical production.



President Nazarbayev expressed his full support to the plans of Turkish investors aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.



