Nazarbayev, Hikma Pharmaceuticals CEO met in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with CEO of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Said Darwazah, during his official trip to London.

The issues of cooperation in pharmaceuticals sector were in spotlight of the parties. As the President noted, the ongoing operations of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan arouse great interest in our country. In turn, Said Darwazah emphasized that Kazakhstan had huge potential for the development of its pharmaceuticals industry.