Nazarbayev hold teleconference bridge with D Island on Kashagan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In Atyrau President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a teleconference which the "D" island located on Kashagan in the Caspian Sea.

The artificial island "D" on Kashagan field is the center of offshore operations and the hub intended for production of oil and reinjection of gas into the layer, and preliminary separation of oil and gas generated from the satellite islands or the production islands. To construct the offshore structure 13 million tons of rock delivered from Mangystau Region including 12 million tons of limestone were used. More than 28 thousand tons of the pipe racks out of 37 thousand tons installed on the "D" island were manufactured by Kazakhstan companies.

Three pipelines connect the offshore facility to the onshore production facility in Western Yeskene.

At present daily oil production equals 100-120 thousand barrels.

"I wish you success", - the President told in the teleconference addressing the oil workers on the island.