Nazarbayev, Hollande adopted joint declaration in Paris (PHOTO)

PARIS. KAZINFORM Several documents have been signed today following the talks between the Kazakh and French presidents in Paris, Kazinform correpondent reports.

These are the Agreement on participation of the French Republic in EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana, the Declaration of Intentions in development of space cooperation between the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry and the National Space Research Centre of France and the Joint Declaration of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Higher Education and Science of France. Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev and François Hollande adopted a joint declaration. After the talks, the Head of State awarded his French counterpart with I Degree Dostyk Order.