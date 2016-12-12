Nazarbayev: I am proud of my people

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan citizens are recognized and respected everywhere in the world. President Nursultan Nazarbayev told so in the film "25KZ: Newest History" in KTK TV channel.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan is an independent state respected both by its citizens and in the world. My colleagues and I put Kazakhstan on the world map where had never existed. It is natural to feel proud for this achievement. No one wants to know what tortures it took to earn all this. The fact is that today wherever a Kazakhstan citizen goes and tells "I am from Kazakhstan", he is recognized is respected", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The head of state emphasized that he is proud of his people. "Of course I am proud of the people who I lead. They trust me, they follow me and together we have not make any fatal mistakes during these years", - Nursultan Nazarbayev added.