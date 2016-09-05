Nazarbayev impressed by evening gala at G20 Summit

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev was impressed by the evening gala concert offered by China after the G20 Summit in Hangzhou.

“Show it to Kazakhstanis. Yesterday’s concert was something more than just a concert. That was a furore!” he said at a briefing for Kazakh mass media in Hangzhou.

“The Swan Lake on the water: the dancers splashing through water, fountains created by hands. Everything floats and moves: walls, orchestra, performers. It was like a miracle – so much equipment. The concert was staged by the man who directed the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony,” the Head of State said.

According to the President, he is now thinking about to invite this Chinese director to organize a gala-concert dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

“Where will we organize the concert? On the Yessil river? Or may be on the snow? (laughs). We have seen so much, but Chinese can do things in a big way, indeed. This is not the first time I witness such events,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The concert program included Swan Lake ballet, piano performance of Moonlight by French composer Achille-Claude Debussy, popular Chinese folk song Jasmine Flower, Chinese zither melody Mountain Stream, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ode to Joy.



