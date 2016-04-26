Nazarbayev: In 25 years, Kazakhstan joined world’s 50 competitive countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 25 years, we have transformed Kazakhstan from a raw-material supplier of the former Soviet empire into a member of 50 competitive countries of the world of the 21st century. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today during XXIV session of the Kazakhstan People's Assembly being held current at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation now.

“In 25 years, we could transform Kazakhstan from a raw-material supplier of the former Soviet Union into a member of the 50 competitive countries of the world of the 21st century. The older generation remembers that our country had almost the lowest overall level of life while being a part of the USSR. Suffice it to say that in 1990 per capita GDP made only $600. In 2014, this figure made $13 000, that is twenty times higher. Last year, in global Prosperity Index, which covers 142 countries of the world, Kazakhstan occupied the 56th line. This is the highest indicator among the CIS countries. In the UN Human Development Index, Kazakhstan improved its positions in 14 indicators having gained the 56th position among 190 countries. According to the UN experts’ estimation, within 24 years of its membership, Kazakhstan has turned into the country donating other countries,” said Nazarbayev.

As the President noted, Kazakhstan has achieved this success due to hard work of its people. “Therefore, many countries admire and learn from Kazakhstan how to build relations in the country,” he stressed.