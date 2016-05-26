Nazarbayev: India, Pakistan and Iran may join SCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - India, Pakistan and Iran may soon join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed on Thursday.

"The next SCO session will take place in June. Perhaps, India, Pakistan and Iran's accession to the organization will be discussed there. That means that 3 billion people may join the SCO," the Kazakh President noted at a plenary session during the 9th Astana Economic Forum.

President Nazarbayev stressed that nowadays the world is at the crossroads and it is up to the global community which path it will choose.

"One of the ways, from our point of view, is the fragmentation of global economy. Presently, the governments and central banks have fewer and fewer opportunities to revive economic activity," the Kazakh President said. "Capital restrictions, reciprocal sanctions and barriers that restrict expansion of trade are the deadend option and affect all countries in the long-term."