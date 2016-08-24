EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:41, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev initiated to hold Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Serbia

    None
    None
    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Today, at the ceremony of unveiling the monument to outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Zhambyl Zhabayev in Belgrade, President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated to hold the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Serbia and the Days of Serbian Culture in Kazakhstan.

    Both countries' leaders participated in the ceremony after the talks held at the Palace of Serbia in narrow and extended formats.

    “I am grateful to all of you for doing honour to my people,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The President emphasized that the monument is inaugurated in the year of celebration of the 175th anniversary of the poet who is called the Homer of the Steppe.  The Kazakh Leader offered also to translate the works by Serbian poets into Kazakh and the works by Zhambyl Zhabayev into Serbian. In his opinion, this will contribute to rapprochement of the two nations.   The Head of State also offered to hold the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Serbia and the Days of Serbian Culture in Kazakhstan.

    Recall, that a number of documents was signed following N.Nazarbayev’s visit to Belgrade. 

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Culture President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!