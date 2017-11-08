Nazarbayev inspects social facilities in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived on a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Nazarbayev visited "Airport" township first, where he familiarized with the buildings that were constructed within "Nurly Zher" program.

According to akorda.kz , social infrastructure facilities under the public-private partnership projects, such as a regular school for 900 pupils and a leisure center, are also under construction in the township.

The area of the new district is 31.7 hectares. Between 2014 and 2017, 16 buildings for a total area of 80,542 sqm have been commissioned. Other 12 buildings are under construction as well.

The Deputy Governor of the Region, Sergey Karplyuk, reported to the President on the program implementation. The Head of State also went to see the ready-made apartments.

Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Saryarka AvtoProm LLP, where the model line-up of local buses was demonstrated to him. The President met with the plant employees and inspected the line-up of electric vehicles and the charging station. Nursultan Nazarbayev was reported on the situation with the development of the infrastructure for electric vehicles in Almaty and Astana, and along the road between the cities.

Afterwards, the President is going to hold a meeting with foreign investors. The investment potential of Kostanay region will be presented at the meeting.

