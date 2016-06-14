Nazarbayev instructs to allot 240B tenge to stimulate Kazakhstan's economic growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a session dedicated to interim results of activity of the National Modernization Commission in Astana today, the president's press service reports.

At the session participants discussed the issues of formation of professional state apparatus as well as ensuring the rule of law and economic growth of the country.



President Nazarbayev stressed that the work done over the past period of time created favorable conditions for implementation of reforms.

"Five institutional reforms proposed earlier is a comprehensive roadmap in the conditions of the new economic reality. Proper implementation of the National Plan is our №1 task. A lot has been done over the past period. The Government adopted necessary laws and corresponding normative legal acts, introduced a career model of civil service based on the principles of meritocracy, and shifted to the three-tier legal system. In general, out of 100 steps proposed earlier, 23 have been implemented," the Kazakh President said at the session.



Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that utmost attention should be paid to work with the population.



"The law on land issue is the brightest example in that respect. In this context, we must constantly improve our work with the population and assume measures to improve our inner policy," the Kazakh leader added.



In conclusion, the President instructed the Government to allot 240 billion tenge from the republican budget in the second half of 2016 to stimulate economic growth in Kazakhstan. The money will be earmarked to support SME and implement the housing construction program.



Participating in the session were Prime Minister Karim MAssimov, head of the Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin, Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva, Assistant to President A. Smailov and many others.