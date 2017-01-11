Nazarbayev instructs to map out Baiterek Holding strategy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" Yerbolat Dossayev today, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting Mr. Dossayev made a report on the results of the Baiterek Holding activity in 2016 and vision of its further development. In his report Dossayev noted that, according to preliminary data, holding's assets had exceeded 4,1 billion tenge and its net profit amounted to 30 billion tenge.



The Chairman of the Baiterek Holding also informed the Head of State of day-to-day functioning of JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" and planned changes to the development strategy of the holding given the current economic situation in the country and new monetary policy of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the role of the holding in implementation of important economic projects.



"Initially, the holding was supposed to finance big projects. However, in the conditions of economic crisis the holding was entrusted with additional functions. In this context, it is high time to determine its future strategic plans," President Nazarbayev said.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.