Nazarbayev: Interregional co-op with Russia - basis for economic interaction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at the 14th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Chelyabinsk today, Akorda press service reports.

At the meeting, the presidents discussed the current issues of bilateral relations and prospects for their development.

"Our interregional cooperation is the basis for the economic interaction that is growing in spite of the difficulties. Over the last nine months, the trade turnover between our countries has increased by 31 percent," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Head of State highlighted that each such meeting is a new milestone and gives the opportunity to resolve the most challenging issues. Moreover, he said that today's meeting will also be crucial for the development of further cooperation between both countries.