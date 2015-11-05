PARIS. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited French businessmen to join the program of privatization of Kazakhstani companies. The President said it during his meeting with French business communities in Paris within his official trip to this country.

"We have adopted a large-scale program of privatization of ore-mining, oil extracting, energy, communication and infrastructure enterprises. We are going to start this program in the nearest time," N. Nazarbayev said. The Head of State noted that the privatization program might be of interest for the French businessmen. "We would welcome the participation of those French companies who have already proved to be reliable partners," Nazarbayev emphasized.