    18:47, 11 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev invites Rouhani to visit Kazakhstan on official visit

    TEHRAN-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to visit Kazakhstan on an official visit, the press service of Akorda reported Monday.

    Tehran held a joint briefing after the meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran.

    President of Kazakhstan congratulated Hassan Rouhani and all the Iranian people on achieving success in resolving the nuclear issue and lifting of sanctions which opened up great opportunities for the country.

    The Head of State noted that in the framework of his visit there were signed 66 bilateral documents (totaling more than $ 2 billion) in metallurgical, mining, agricultural, transport and logistics, tourism, science and education, medical fields.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Iran President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President Top Story
